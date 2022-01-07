(KMAland) -- Creighton moved to 5-0 in the Big East while UNI and Drake both lost in the MVC on Friday in regional women’s college basketball.
Creighton (10-3, 5-0): Creighton rolled to a 62-45 win over Marquette (9-4, 2-2) in the Big East Conference. Lauren Jensen had a big night with 15 points while Morgan Maly scored 12 off the bench and Carly Bachelor had 10.
Northern Iowa (7-5, 0-1): Northern Iowa dropped a tight battle to Valparaiso (3-11, 1-2) in their Missouri Valley Conference opener, 60-58. Grace Boffeli led the way with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Maya McDermott added 12 points and Nichole Kroeger finished with 10.
Drake (9-5, 1-2): Drake fell to Loyola (9-5, 1-2), 63-46, in Missouri Valley Conference play. Megan Meyer led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points and added eight rebounds, but nobody else finished with more than eight.