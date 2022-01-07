Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton moved to 5-0 in the Big East while UNI and Drake both lost in the MVC on Friday in regional women’s college basketball. 

Creighton (10-3, 5-0): Creighton rolled to a 62-45 win over Marquette (9-4, 2-2) in the Big East Conference. Lauren Jensen had a big night with 15 points while Morgan Maly scored 12 off the bench and Carly Bachelor had 10. 

Northern Iowa (7-5, 0-1): Northern Iowa dropped a tight battle to Valparaiso (3-11, 1-2) in their Missouri Valley Conference opener, 60-58. Grace Boffeli led the way with 13 points and 12 rebounds while Maya McDermott added 12 points and Nichole Kroeger finished with 10. 

Drake (9-5, 1-2): Drake fell to Loyola (9-5, 1-2), 63-46, in Missouri Valley Conference play. Megan Meyer led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points and added eight rebounds, but nobody else finished with more than eight.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.