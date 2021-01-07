Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake picked up a win while Nebraska and UNI lost in conference play on Thursday in women’s regional college basketball action.

Nebraska (5-4, 3-3): Nebraska fell just short in a 64-62 loss to No. 15 Michigan (8-0, 3-0). Sam Haiby had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers while Kate Cain had 12 points and Bella Cravens finished with 10.

Northern Iowa (5-5, 2-1): Northern Iowa dropped their first MVC game to Valparaiso (5-3, 1-0), 63-56. Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 18 points.

Drake (4-6, 2-1): Maddie Monahan had 13 points, Grace Berg scored 12 and Kierra Collier added 10 for Drake in a 74-50 rout of Evansville (4-4, 0-3).

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/7) 

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 64 Nebraska 62 

Maryland 93 Michigan State 87

Ohio State 78 Illinois 55

Indiana 85 Penn State 64

Big East Conference 

Providence 62 Butler 50

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 63 Northern Iowa 56

Drake 74 Evansville 50

Illinois State 74 Indiana State 60

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 77 Kentucky 60

Tennessee 88 Arkansas 73

Mississippi State 68 Florida 56

Alabama 67 LSU 59

Ole Miss 62 Auburn 58

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.