(KMAland) -- Drake picked up a win while Nebraska and UNI lost in conference play on Thursday in women’s regional college basketball action.
Nebraska (5-4, 3-3): Nebraska fell just short in a 64-62 loss to No. 15 Michigan (8-0, 3-0). Sam Haiby had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Huskers while Kate Cain had 12 points and Bella Cravens finished with 10.
Northern Iowa (5-5, 2-1): Northern Iowa dropped their first MVC game to Valparaiso (5-3, 1-0), 63-56. Karli Rucker led the Panthers with 18 points.
Drake (4-6, 2-1): Maddie Monahan had 13 points, Grace Berg scored 12 and Kierra Collier added 10 for Drake in a 74-50 rout of Evansville (4-4, 0-3).
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/7)
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 64 Nebraska 62
Maryland 93 Michigan State 87
Ohio State 78 Illinois 55
Indiana 85 Penn State 64
Big East Conference
Providence 62 Butler 50
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 63 Northern Iowa 56
Drake 74 Evansville 50
Illinois State 74 Indiana State 60
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 77 Kentucky 60
Tennessee 88 Arkansas 73
Mississippi State 68 Florida 56
Alabama 67 LSU 59
Ole Miss 62 Auburn 58