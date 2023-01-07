(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha won thrillers while Kansas City was also a winner in Saturday's regional college basketball action.
Iowa (12-4, 4-1): Iowa won a high-scoring 94-85 affair with Michigan (13-3, 3-2). The Hawkeyes had four in double figures, led by 28 points from Caitlin Clark, who also had eight rebounds. Monika Czinano (19), McKenna Warnock (14 points) and Kate Martin (10 points) also cracked double figures. Hannah Stuelke added nine points and four rebounds off the bench.
Omaha (8-7, 3-1): Omaha was an 80-77 overtime winner over St. Thomas (5-11, 0-6). Aaliyah Stanley had 20 points and six rebounds for Omaha while Weeping Water graduate Grace Cave had 16 points and five rebounds. Elena Pilakouta added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Kennedi Grant had 11 points.
Nebraska (10-6): Rutgers (7-10, 1-4) was a 57-45 winner. Nebraska hit only two of their 25 3-point attempts, and Maddie Krull led their efforts with 11 points while Sam Haiby added 10 points and six rebounds. Isabelle Bourne fell shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.
Kansas (12-2, 2-1): Kansas suffered a 75-62 loss to Baylor (12-3, 3-0) in a nationally-rated bout. Wyvette Mayberry had 19 points and five rebounds to lead the Jayhawks while Holly Kersgieter and Chandler Prater posted 11 points apiece. Zakiyah Franklin added nine in the loss.
Kansas State (12-4, 1-2): West Virginia (10-4, 1-2) was a 77-70 winner over Kansas State. Gabby Gregory paced Kansas State with 26 points while Maryville alum Serena Sundell stuffed the state sheet with 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Jaelyn Glenn had 10 points and 10 rebounds while her twin sister Brylee also had 10 points.
Kansas City (5-11, 1-4): The Roos held off Oral Roberts (5-11, 2-3) for a 65-54 win. Rain Green poured 20 points for UMKC while E'Lease Stafford added 18 points and seven rebounds. Manna Mensah had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (7-7, 2-6): Missouri Western (13-4, 7-2) was a 55-37 winner. Molly Hartnett led the Bearcats with eight points while Caely Kesten had seven points. Creston alum Kelsey Fields posted five points and grabbed 10 boards.