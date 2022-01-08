(KMAland) -- Grace Cave and Serena Sundell led Omaha and K-State to wins, and Iowa State and Kansas were also victorious in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (14-1, 3-0): Iowa State kept rolling in the Big 12, taking a 78-47 win over TCU (4-6, 0-1). Ashley Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Morgan Kane finished with 17 points and six boards for the Cyclones. Emily Ryan added 16 points, and Lexi Donarski chipped in 11.
Omaha (6-8, 2-3): Weeping Water alum Grace Cave poured in 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and swiped five steals for Omaha in a 68-54 win over North Dakota State (6-9, 2-3). Sam Mitchell added 16 points and Josie Filer pitched in 10 with five rebounds for the Mavericks.
Kansas (9-2, 0-1): Kansas fell to No. 23 Oklahoma (13-2, 2-1), 82-68. Holly Kersgieter had 16 points and five rebounds while Taiyanna Jackson added 12 points and 12 boards. Ioanna Chatzileonti came off the bench for 12 points and five rebounds, and Zakiyah Franklin pitched in 11 points for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (13-2, 3-0): Kansas State remained unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play with a 71-61 victory over West Virginia (7-5, 0-2). Maryville alum Serena Sundell had a game-best 21 points with nine assists and five rebounds while Jaelyn Glenn pitched in 20 points and six boards of her own. Ayoka Lee also had a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double along with five blocks and three steals.