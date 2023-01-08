(KMAland) -- Creighton cruised and Drake held off Murray State in Sunday's women's regional college basketball action.
Iowa State (10-3, 2-1): No. 17 Oklahoma (12-2, 2-1) edged No. 11 Iowa State (10-3, 2-1), 82-79. Ashley Joens dropped 27 points and nine rebounds while Lexi Donarski also cracked double figures with 20 points. Emily Ryan fell just shy of a triple-double with nine points, eight assists and eight rebounds. Nyamer Diew added 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Creighton (10-5, 4-3): The Bluejays rolled past Marquette (10-6, 3-4), 68-42. Lauren Jensen had 19 points for Creighton while Emma Ronsiek and Morgan Maly had 10 points apiece. Maly also had seven rebounds. Carly Bachelor added eight points and three rebounds off the bench.
Drake (8-4, 3-1): The Bulldogs pulled away from Murray State (9-4, 2-2) for the 80-67 win. Maggie Bair had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Sarah Beth Gueldner also had 18 points. Grace Berg and Taylor McAulay added 12 points and six rebounds each.
Northern Iowa (8-5, 3-1): The Panthers suffered their first Missouri Valley Conference loss with a 67-61 defeat to Belmont (7-8, 3-1). Maya McDermott had 19 points for the Panthers while Emerson Green added 17 points. Kam Finley and Grace Boffeli had nine points apiece.
Missouri (14-3, 3-1): Arkansas (16-3, 3-1) rolled to a 77-55 win over Missouri. Hayley Troup had 24 points while Lauren Hansen added 10 points and five rebounds. Mama Dembele added six points, six assists and four rebounds.