(KMAland) -- Drake and UNI were winners while Omaha and UMKC lost in women’s regional college basketball action on Friday.
Drake (5-6, 3-1): Grace Berg poured in 27 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Drake to a 76-43 win over Evansville (4-5, 0-4).
Northern Iowa (6-5, 3-1): Karli Rucker dropped in 32 points with five rebounds and four assists for the Panthers in a 79-71 at Valparaiso (5-4, 1-1).
Omaha (1-5, 0-1): Omaha lost a 62-53 Summit League game to North Dakota State (7-2, 2-1). Lauren Frost had 12 points while Elena Pilakouta added 11 and Ella Ogier had 10 for the Mavericks.
UMKC (4-4, 1-1): UMKC fell hard to South Dakota (7-3, 3-0), 92-34. Jonaie Johnson led the Roos with nine points, four rebounds and three assists.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/8)
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 76 Evansville 43
Northern Iowa 79 Valparaiso 71
Illinois State 62 Indiana State 32
Bradley 77 Southern Illinois 55
Summit League
North Dakota State 62 Omaha 53
South Dakota 92 UMKC 34
Oral Roberts 84 North Dakota 71
South Dakota State 71 Western Illinois 61