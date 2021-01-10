NCAA Women's Basketball.jpg

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Omaha and UMKC all lost in regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.

Iowa (8-2, 4-2): Iowa dropped a 77-67 battle in the Big Ten with Northwestern (6-2, 4-2). The Hawkeyes got 28 points and 12 rebounds from Monika Czinano, and 11 points from Gabby Marshall in the loss.

Omaha (1-6, 0-2): Elena Pilakouta scored 16 points with five rebounds, but Omaha lost 66-55 to North Dakota State (8-2, 3-1). Ella Ogier also picked up 13 points on the night.

UMKC (4-5, 1-2): South Dakota (8-3, 4-0) rolled to an 80-53 win over UMKC. RaVon Nero scored 12 points off the bench for the Roos and was the only player in double figures.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/9) 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 69 TCU 50

West Virginia 92 Texas 58

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 77 Iowa 67

Big East Conference 

UConn  87 Providence 50

St. John’s 64 Butler 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Bradley 80 Southern Illinois 68

Summit League 

North Dakota State 66 Omaha 55

South Dakota 80 UMKC 53

South Dakota State 87 Western Illinois 66

Oral Roberts 90 North Dakota 82

