(KMAland) -- Iowa won a thriller with Nebraska, Northern Iowa was a winner and Creighton, Drake and Missouri all dropped games in women’s regional college basketball action Sunday.
Iowa (8-4, 2-1) & Nebraska (13-2, 2-2): Iowa won a thrilling 95-86 Big Ten Conference battle with Nebraska. Caitlin Clark poured in 31 points to go with 12 assists and eight rebounds while McKenna Warnock pitched in 23 points and 10 rebounds. Monika Czinano posted 20 points and five rebounds, and Kate Martin tallied 12 points. For Nebraska, four players were in double figures led by 18 from Sam Haiby. Jaz Shelley added 14 points and 11 rebounds, Alexis Markowski pitched in 14 and 8 and Ashley Scoggin finished with 13 points and four assists.
Creighton (10-4, 5-1): Creighton took their first Big East Conference loss, falling to No. 11 UConn (7-3, 2-0), 63-55. Morgan Maly finished with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, and Emma Ronsiek had 10 points and four rebounds.
Northern Iowa (8-5, 1-1): Karli Rucker led Northern Iowa with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists and the Panthers took a 58-54 win over Loyola Chicago (9-6, 1-3). Bre Gunnels added 13 points and six rebounds, and Kayba Laube tallied 11 points.
Drake (9-6, 1-3): Drake lost another Missouri Valley Conference meeting with Valparaiso (4-11, 2-2), 71-61. Anna Miller and Maddie Petersen led the Bulldogs with 12 points each while Megan Meyer added 10 points in the defeat.
Missouri (13-3, 2-1): Missouri lost their first SEC game of the season, falling 83-73 to Arkansas (11-5, 1-2). Hayley Frank had 22 points and five rebounds to lead the Tigers while Mama Dembele posted 16 points and five assists. Aijha Blackwell finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Lauren Hansen pitched in 10 points and four assists.