(KMAland) -- ISU, Iowa, Creighton and Missouri all rolled to wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa State (2-0): No. 8 Iowa State rolled to a 79-55 win over Southern (0-2). Lexi Donarski had five 3-pointers and 22 points to lead three players in double figures. Emily Ryan pitched in 19 points and six assists, and Ashley Joens tallied 15 points and 14 boards.
Iowa (2-0): No. 4 Iowa handled Evansville (1-1), 115-62. Caitlin Clark had a 26-point, 12-assist double-double while Monika Czinano added 23 points and seven rebounds. McKenna Warnock pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds in the rout, and Hannah Stuelke came off the bench for 14 points and eight rebounds.
Creighton (2-0): It was another dominant win for No. 21 Creighton, which rolled to a 74-51 win over South Dakota (1-1). Morgan Maly had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Molly Mogensen pitched in 16 points for the Jays. Lauren Jensen and Carly Bachelor finished with 12 points each.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri had a big second half to take an 83-38 win over Bradley (0-1). Lauren Hansen finished with 17 points, Jayla Kelly tallied 13 points and Ashton Judd put in 12 for the Tigers in the win.