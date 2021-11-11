(KMAland) -- Drake hit a late 3 to beat Creighton while Kansas opened their season with a win in regional women’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Drake (1-0) & Creighton (0-1): Katie Dinnebier hit a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left to send Drake to an 82-79 win over Creighton. Anna Miller had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, which got 12 from Maggie Bair and 11 each from Grace Berg and Courtney Becker. Morgan Maly led Creighton with five 3-pointers and 15 points, and Emma Ronsiek and Mallory Brake had 12 apiece.
Kansas (1-0): Aniya Thomas scored 25 points to lead the Jayhawks in a 98-62 win over SIU Edwardsville (0-1). Julie Brosseau added 17 points and five assists, and Zakiyah Franklin pitched in 11 points and five assists.