(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri were all winners in women’s regional college basketball action on Thursday.
Iowa (2-0): Iowa rolled to a 91-54 win over Samford (0-1). Monika Czinano had 20 points and Caitlin Clark finished with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Hawkeyes. Eight others scored at least five points in the win.
Nebraska (2-0): Nebraska rolled to a 102-47 victory over Prairie View A&M (1-1). Jaz Shelley dropped in 22 points on six made 3-pointers and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Huskers in the win. Alexis Markowski added 14 points, Isabelle Bourne had 13, Allison Weidner pitched in 11 with eight boards and five assists and Kendall Coley had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Missouri (1-0): Aijha Blackwell had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lift Missouri to a 76-70 win over Murray State (1-1) in their opener. Hayley Frank added 14 points, Mama Dembele posted 13 with four steals and Haley Troup added 10 with five assists.