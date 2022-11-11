(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State, UMKC and Kansas State were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Friday.
Nebraska (2-0): No. 22 Nebraska rolled to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian (1-1). Allison Weidner led the Huskers with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jaz Shelley joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (1-0): The Bearcats opened their season with a 95-86 win over Southwest Minnesota State (0-1). Jayna Green and Molly Hartnett had 20 points each while Ella Moody put in 18 and Peyton Kelderman had 14 for Northwest.
UMKC (2-0): The Roos picked up another win over Tennessee State (1-1), 82-70. Sanaa’ St. Andre finished with 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds to lead the win. Rain Green added 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and E’Lease Stafford posted 14 points. Jocelyn Ewell finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Dani Winslow had a huge game on the glass with 24 rebounds to go with eight points.
Kansas State (2-0): Kansas State used a 31-17 fourth quarter to take a 77-63 win over Wisconsin (1-1). Gabby Gregory finished with 25 points and nine rebounds, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell put in 17 points with nine rebounds and seven assists to lead the way. Jaelyn Glenn added 16 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists.