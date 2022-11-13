(KMAland) -- Iowa won a thriller in overtime over Drake while Northern Iowa and Missouri were victorious and UMKC took their first loss in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa (3-0) & Drake (1-1): Iowa edged past Drake in a 92-86 overtime battle. Monika Czinano had 36 points and 11 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark pitched in 28 points, nine assists and five rebounds for Iowa. Katie Dinnebier led the Bulldogs with 24 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Grace Berg put in 18 points with nine boards.
Northern Iowa (2-0): Maya McDermott had 23 points on five made 3-pointers in an 84-64 win over Saint Louis (1-2). Grace Boffeli added 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, and Kam Finley tallied 11 points.
Missouri (3-0): Missouri nabbed a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri State (1-2). Hayley Frank topped the Tigers with 13 points while Lauren Hansen pitched in 12. Ashton Judd and Sara-Rose Smith had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
UMKC (2-1): UTEP (2-0) was a 68-59 winner over the Roos. Sanaa’ St. Andre finished with 26 points and five rebounds, and E’Lease Stafford pitched in 17 points. Dani Winslow was strong on the glass with 17 rebounds and pitched in five blocks and two points.