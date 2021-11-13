Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State took their first win while Creighton rolled Omaha in regional women’s college basketball on Saturday. 

Northwest Missouri State (1-1): Northwest Missouri State edged past Minnesota Crookston, 53-48. Paityn Rau posted 14 points to lead three players in double figures. Peyton Kelderman and Mallory McConkey scored 10 points each for the Bearcats. 

Creighton (1-1) & Omaha (0-2): Creighton rolled to a 71-51 win over Omaha. Lauren Jensen led the Jays with 16 points while Carly Bachelor had 13 and Tatum Rembao put in 11.  Omaha had 19 turnovers and shot 38.3% from the field, topping out with seven points from four players.

