(KMAland) -- Iowa took down UNI, Nebraska and K-State improved to 3-0, Missouri and Kansas moved to 2-0 and Kansas City took their first win in regional women’s college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa (3-0) & Northern Iowa (1-1): Iowa was an 82-61 victor over Northern Iowa. Caitlin Clark had 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists while McKenna Warnock put in 17 points with six boards to lead the Hawkeyes. Monika Czinano also had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Kam Finley led UNI with 17 points and six rebounds, and Maya McDermott finished with 14 points and four assists.
Nebraska (3-0): Nebraska kept on rolling in an 88-33 win over Alabama A&M (0-3). Isabelle Bourne finished with 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting for the Huskers. Jaz Shelley had eight points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri routed Morgan State (0-3), 73-49, getting 20 points each from Hayley Frank and Aijha Blackwell, who also added 13 rebounds. Haley Troup put in 12 points with five assists in the victory.
Kansas State (3-0): Kansas State handled Western Kentucky (1-2), 76-44. Ayoka Lee tallied in 33 points with 13 rebounds and four steals, and Taylor Lauterbach had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Kansas (2-0): Kansas rolled to an 83-60 victory over Tennessee State (2-1). Aniya Thomas had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Zakiyah Franklin put in 13 with six rebounds and six assists. Ioanna Chatzileonti had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Katrine Jessen tallied 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Kansas City (1-1): Mandy Willems had 17 points and Naomie Alnatas finished with 16 points, seven assists and four rebounds to lead Kansas City in a 67-46 win over Southern Illinois (0-2). Brooklyn McDavid had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Roos.