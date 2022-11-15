(KMAland) -- Creighton rolled through Nebraska in a top 25 battle to highlight regional women’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Creighton (3-0) & Nebraska (2-1): No. 22 Creighton hit 11 3-pointers in a 77-51 win over No. 22 Nebraska. Molly Mogensen hit four 3s and scored 22 points while Morgan Maly pitched in 16 points and eight rebounds. Carly Bachelor tallied 15 points with six boards and four steals, and Lauren Jensen posted 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Jays. Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley had 14 points, and Alexis Markowski finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.