(KMAland) -- Serena Sundell scored her first double figure performance in a K-State win while Iowa State moved to 2-0 and Drake fell to 1-1 in women’s regional college basketball on Monday.
Iowa State (2-0): Iowa State rolled to a 75-56 win over South Dakota State (1-2). Lexi Donarski posted 22 points while Ashley Joens added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones. Emily Ryan pitched in 12 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Kansas State (4-0): Ayoka Lee exploded for another 31-point, 13-rebound, 7-block night to lead K-State in a 73-49 win over North Carolina A&T (0-4). Maryville alum Serena Sundell posted 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two blocks in the win.
Drake (1-1): Drake dropped their first game of the season to South Dakota (1-2), 61-46. Maggie Bair and Megan Meyer topped the Bulldogs with 10 points apiece in the loss.