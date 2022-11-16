(KMAland) -- Iowa State squeaked past Northern Iowa while Kansas won a tight battle on Wednesday.
Iowa State (3-0) & Northern Iowa (2-1): The Cyclones prevailed in an 88-85 thriller. All five Iowa State starters cracked double figures, led by 26 points and nine rebounds from Ashley Joens. Stephanie Soares added 23 points, and Emily Ryan totaled 14 points and five assists. Denae Fritz posted 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Lexi Donarski registered 10 points and six assists. Grace Boffeli led UNI with 26 points and seven rebounds. Maya McDermott finished with 22 points, drained five 3-pointers, grabbed three rebounds and handed out three assists. Kam Finley contributed 15 points and four rebounds. Kayba Laube came off the bench for 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Kansas (2-0): The Jayhawks held off a valiant effort from UT-Arlington (2-1). Wyvette Mayberry came off the bench to lead Kansas with 20 points, and Taiyanna Jackson had a double-double with 16 points and 13 boards. Jackson also added four blocks. Chandler Prater stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Zakiyah Franklin had 10 points.