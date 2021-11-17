(KMAland) -- Nebraska took down Creighton, Caitlin Clark had a triple-double in an Iowa win, Kansas beat Omaha to move to 3-0, UNI downed North Dakota State and Mizzou pushed to 3-0 in regional women’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Iowa (4-0): No. 8 Iowa cruised to an 87-67 win over Southern (0-4). Caitlin Clark posted a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Monika Czinano picked up 16 points and seven boards. McKenna Warnock pitched in 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo came off the bench for 12 points.
Nebraska (4-0) & Creighton (1-2): Nebraska snapped a five-game losing skid to Creighton with a 67-62 win. Sam Haiby had 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Huskers. Alexis Markowski came off the bench to score 11 points. Creighton’s Carly Bachelor finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Morgan Maly had 16 points and Tatum Rembao put in 12 points with seven rebounds.
Kansas (3-0) & Omaha (0-3): Kansas stayed unbeaten with an 81-56 win over Omaha. Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 16 points and six assists while Chandler Prater added 12 points and Zakiyah Franklin and Aniya Thomas had 11 apiece. Natalie Bartle topped Omaha with 18 points and seven rebounds, and Mariah Murdie put in 11 points.
Northern Iowa (2-1): Northern Iowa took a 76-63 win over North Dakota State (1-2). Karli Rucker put in 27 points and added five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Emerson Green posted 12 points, and Cam Finley had 11 points for the Panthers.
Missouri (3-0): Missouri remained unbeaten with a 69-53 win over Saint Louis (1-2). Izzy Higginbottom had 17 points for the Tigers in the win. Lauren Hansen added 16 points, Aijha Blackwell had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and Hayley Frank tallied 11 points.