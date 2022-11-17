(KMAland) -- Serena Sundell and Kansas State upset No. 4 Iowa while Missouri moved to 5-0 in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Kansas State (3-0) & Iowa (3-1): Gabby Gregory’s free throw with four seconds left lifted Kansas State to an 84-83 win over No. 4 Iowa. Gregory and Maryville alum Serena Sundell each had 24 points on the night to lead the Wildcats to the upset win. Sundell added six rebounds and five assists, and Sarah Shematsi pitched in 18 points. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark finished her night with 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Monika Czinano ended up with 18 points. McKenna Warnock also had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
Missouri (5-0): Missouri stayed unbeaten with a 60-55 win over UT Martin (1-2). Hayley Frank had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Sara-Rose Smith put in 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Tigers. Lauren Hansen and Ashton Judd chipped in 11 points apiece.