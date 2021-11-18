(KMAland) -- Iowa State took a dominant win over Drake while Kansas City also nabbed a win in regional women’s college basketball on Thursday.
Iowa State (3-0) & Drake (1-2): Ashley Joens had 31 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 98-76 win for the Cyclones over Drake. Aubrey Joens added 18 points, five boards and four steals, and Lexi Donarski finished with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Emily Ryan pitched in 13 points, and Denae Fritz scored 12 off the bench.
Drake’s Katie Dinnebier had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds while Grace Berg put in 17 points with three steals. Megan Bair added 11 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
Kansas City (2-1): Kansas City took a low-scoring 53-44 win over Wyoming (1-2). Brooklyn McDavid had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Naomie Alnatas added 13 points and four steals to lead the Roos. Kiara Bradley had a double-double of her own with 11 points and 11 rebounds.