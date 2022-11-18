(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Kansas State were winners while Kansas City lost in regional women’s college basketball on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-0): Northwest rolled to a 71-57 win over Colorado Mesa (0-3). Evelyn Vazquez had 17 points, Molly Hartnett put in 15 with four assists and four boards and Creston alum Kelsey Fields chipped in eight points and six rebounds for the Bearcats.
Kansas State (4-0): K-State followed their win over Iowa with a 70-45 rout of UT Rio Grande Valley (2-2). Jaelyn Glenn and Gabby Gregory scored 13 points each while Brylee Glenn pitched in 11. Maryville alum Serena Sundell tallied eight points with 11 rebounds and four assists.
Kansas City (2-2): Kansas City suffered a 94-73 loss to Utah Tech (3-1). E’Lease Stafford had 24 points to lead the way for the Roos in the loss. Grace Graham pitched in 14 points and Sanaa’ St. Andre finished with 12.