(KMAland) -- Drake took down Nebraska, Omaha snagged a win over a Peru State team filled with former KMAlanders and Northwest Missouri State lost for the first time in women’s regional college basketball on Saturday.
Nebraska (2-2) & Drake (2-1): Drake took an 80-62 win over No. 22 Nebraska. Kate Dinnebier led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points and six assists, and Sarah Beth Gueldner put in 16 points. Maggie Bair also had a strong game with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Alexis Markowski finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Issie Bourne put in nine points with 11 rebounds for Nebraska.
Omaha (3-1): Elena Pilakouta scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Omaha to a 91-60 win over Peru State. Anna Nikulochkina came off the bench, hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points with six rebounds. Kennedi Grant pitched in 12 points and six assists for the Mavericks. Former KMAlanders Sam Stewart (22 points), Maddy Duncan (12 points) and Jescenia Mosley (10 points) all had double figure points for Peru State.
Northwest Missouri State (3-1): Northwest Missouri State dropped their first game of the season to Minnesota State (3-0), 71-46. Peyton Kelderman scored 12 points, Jayna Green put in 11 with seven rebounds and four assists and Creston alum Kelsey Fields pitched in nine points and 12 rebounds for the Bearcats.