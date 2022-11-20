(KMAland) -- Creighton sacked UNI while Iowa State, Iowa, Kansas State and Kansas were also winners in women's regional college basketball on Sunday.
Iowa State (4-0): No. 7 Iowa State handled Columbia (3-2), 99-76, behind 33 points and 10 rebounds from Ashley Joens. Stephanie Soares also had a strong night with 15 points, and Emily Ryan pitched in 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
Iowa (4-1): No. 4 Iowa held off Belmont (1-3) for a 73-62 win. Caitlin Clark had 33 points and five assists to lead the Hawkeyes in the victory and was the only player to score in double figures. Monika Czinano did have nine points and 10 rebounds.
Creighton (4-0) & Northern Iowa (2-2): Creighton cruised to an 85-66 win over Northern Iowa. Emma Ronsiek led the Jays with 23 points while Lauren Jensen put in 19 points and Morgan Maly added 14. Carly Bachelor also hit double figures with 11 points in the win. Maya McDermott and Ryley Goebel each had 14 points for the Panthers.
Kansas State (5-0): Kansas State took a 91-82 win over Utah Tech (3-2). Gabby Gregory poured in 26 points with nine rebounds, Jaelyn Glenn added 18 points and eight boards and Serena Sundell had 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Eliza Maupin also came off the bench to score 12 points and grab 10 rebounds.
Kansas (3-0): Kansas stayed unbeaten with a 73-43 rout of UT Rio Grande Valley (2-3). Holly Kersgieter had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Chandler Prater also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards. Wyvette May pitched in 12 points, and Taiyanna Jackson put in 10 points with six boards for the Jayhawks.