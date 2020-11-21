(KMAland) -- Many former KMAland athletes saw action in Saturday night's regional women's college basketball action.
MIAA: Northeastern State 82 Missouri Western 74
Shenandoah alum Logan Hughes posted two points in eight minutes of action while Mound City's Kameron Freemyer was held scoreless in three minutes.
MIAA: Nebraska Kearney 62 Washburn 52
Former Lewis Central standout Meagan Holt posted 12 points for the Lopers in the victory.
GPAC: Midland 80 Northwestern College 74
Ar-We-Va's Emilee Danner had nine points, one assist and one rebound in the loss.
GPAC: Briar Cliff 68 College of St. Marys 47
The duo of Treynor graduates Madelyn Deitchler and Konnor Sudmann led the Chargers to victory with 14 and 13 points apiece. Deitchler and Sudmann snagged six and five boards, respectively. St. Albert's Bailey White and Thomas Jefferson's Alissa Schubert saw the floor for the Flames in the defeat.
GPAC: Morningside 107 Mount Marty 52
Sophia Peppers (Exira-EHK) dazzled with 21 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting. Peppers also posted five boards.
HEART OF AMERICA: Grand View 66 Graceland 52
Stanberry's Madi Sager had 10 points while Mound City alum Victoria Naumann had two points.
HEART OF AMERICA: William Penn 77 Peru State 52
A trio of former KMAlanders saw action for Peru State in the loss. Libby Baumert (Lourdes Central Catholic) had four points. Maddy Duncan (Sidney) pitched in three points while McKenzie Witt (Falls City Sacred Heart) snatched three rebounds.