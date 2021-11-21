(KMAland) -- Jaz Shelley posted a triple-double for Nebraska in a win while UNI and UMKC were also dominant winners to highlight regional women’s college basketball action on Saturday.
Nebraska (5-0): Jaz Shelley posted a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Huskers in a 113-58 win over North Carolina Central (0-4). Ashley Scoggin had a team-high 19 points while Annika Stewart had 15 points, Isabelle Bourne posted 13 and Kendall Coley ended with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa (3-1): Northern Iowa rolled to an 87-55 win over Wichita State (3-1). Nicole Kroeger finished with 16 points while Bre Gunnels and Cam Finley put in 13 each for the Panthers. Maya McDermott finished with 10 points and four assists.
Kansas City (3-1): Brooklyn McDavid had 29 points, shooting 11 of 12 from the free throw line in the process, and the Roos were 89-62 winners over Grand Canyon (2-1). Maggie Willems finished with 19 points, Naomie Alnatas added 17 points, nine assists and five rebounds and Paige Bradford posted 10 points.