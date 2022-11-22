(KMAland) -- Creighton downed Omaha, Nebraska picked up a win and UMKC fell in regional women’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Creighton (5-0) & Omaha (3-2): No. 16 Creighton stayed undefeated with a 93-71 win over Omaha. Emma Ronsiek poured in 26 points behind five 3-pointers while Lauren Jensen put in 20 points. Morgan Maly added 18 points, and Carly Bachelor finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Omaha’s Aaliyah Stanley led with 15 points, Kennedi Grant had 12 and Elena Pilakouta and Grace Cave finished with 10 each.
Nebraska (3-2): Nebraska rolled to a 71-53 win over Tarleton State (3-2). Alexis Markowski had a monster game with 24 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, and Issie Bourne put in 14 points with 10 rebounds for the Huskers.
Kansas City (2-3): Kansas City took a 95-60 loss to Santa Clara (3-3). E’Lease Stafford led the way for the Roos with 19 points, and Jocelyn Ewell posted 11 points.