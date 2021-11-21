(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Kansas and Missouri rolled while Creighton also grabbed a win in Sunday's regional college basketball action.
Iowa State (4-0): Iowa State was a 96-55 winner over Southern on Sunday. The Joens sisters combined for 37 points with Aubrey dropping 21 and Ashley added 16. Aubrey also recorded nine rebounds and buried five triples while Ashley tallied four boards and drained three triples. Lexi Donarski score 15 points and knocked a trio of three-pointers while Nyamer Diew added 13 points. Emily Ryan and Izzi Sangaro had nine and eight points, respectively.
Creighton (2-2): Creighton snuck out a 67-55 win over South Dakota State. Emma Ronsiek led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds while Lauren Jensen scored 15 points, snagged five boards and handed out four assists. Tatum Rembao served out a team-high eight assists.
Omaha (0-4): Omaha stayed winless with a 59-45 loss to Weber State. Natalie Bartle led the Mavs with 14 points and eight rebounds. Mariah Murdie added 11 points and seven boards while Elena Pilakouta chipped in nine points and four boards. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave tallied five points, three assists and five rebounds in 31 minutes.
Missouri (4-0): The Tigers rolled to a 75-47 victory over Idaho State, outscoring the Bengals 37-13 in the first half. Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points and nailed four threes while Lauren Hansen had 15 poitns and Sara Rose-Smith added 1o points. Aijha Blackwell hauled in nine rebounds and Rose-Smith added seven. Mama Dembele passed out a team-high five assists.
Kansas (4-0): The Jayhawks had little trouble in their 79-50 win over St. Louis. Ionna Chatzileonti had 19 points and seven boards. Mia Vuksic posted 12 points on four three-pointers and Zakiyah Franklin recored 11 with five rebounds. Taiyanna jackson nearly had a double-double with 10 points and nine boards.