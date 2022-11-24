(KMAland) -- Creighton was a winner over Omaha to highlight Wednesday's regional women's college basketball play.
Creighton (5-0) & Omaha (3-2): Creighton rolled to a 93-71 win. Emma Ronsiek dropped 26 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out four assists while Lauren Jensen recorded 20 points, and Carly Bachelor accounted for 11 points and 11 rebounds. Aaliyah Stanley led Omaha with 15 points while Kennedi Grant finished with 12. Elena Pilakouta and Weeping Water alum Grace Cave had 10 points apiece.
Missouri (6-1): No. 17 Virginia Tech (5-0) was too much for the Tigers in a 73-57 decision. Haley Troup had a game-high 21 points in the defeat.