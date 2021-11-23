(KMAland) -- Serena Sundell posted another career-high in another K-State win, and Missouri took down Troy in women’s regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Missouri (5-0): Missouri took a 75-63 win over Troy (3-2). Hayley Frank and Haley Troup had 20 points each with Frank grabbing eight boards. Aijha Blackwell added 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Mama Dembele scored 13 points.
Kansas State (5-1): Serena Sundell hit five 3s and scored a career-best 25 points while adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists to lead K-State in a 93-53 win over Abilene Christian (3-1). Ayoka Lee pitched in 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats, and Jaelyn Glenn put in 13 points with eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.