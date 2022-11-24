(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Iowa each celebrated Thanksgiving with wins in Thursday's regional women's college basketball action.
Iowa State (5-0): The Cyclones cruised to an 80-49 win over Michigan State (6-1). Stephanie Soares had a double-double with 23 points and 11 boards. She also had six blocks and three assists. Emily Ryan scored 17 points and handed out eight assists, and Denae Fritz had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Northern Iowa (3-2): The Panthers beat Tulane (3-2), 82-60. Maya McDermott led the Panthers with 20 points while Kam Finley had 15 points. Grace Boffeli accounted for 14 points and eight rebounds, and Emerson Green scored 11 points. Cynthia Wolf totaled six points, grabbed 13 rebounds and handed out five assists, and Kayba Laube came off the bench to drop 12 points.
Kansas State (6-0): Gabby Gregory had 22 points to lead Kansas State in a 76-38 rout of Clemson (3-2). Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points while sister Brylee added 12 points and seven boards. Maryville alum Serena Sundell accounted for six points, nine assists and four rebounds.