(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI, Nebraska, Creighton, K-State and Kansas were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Friday.
Iowa (5-1): Caitlin Clark poured in 28 points with nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 9 Iowa rolled to a 73-59 win over Oregon State (4-1). Monika Czinano tallied 17 points and seven rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 12 points for the Hawkeyes.
Northern Iowa (4-2): The Panthers were 65-62 winners over Vanderbilt (5-3) at the Cancun Challenge. Grace Boffelli had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Maya McDermott put in 10 points and Cynthia Wolf chipped in two points and 10 grabs.
Drake (2-2): Drake fell to UMass (5-1), 100-83, in overtime at the FIU Thanksgiving Classic. Megan Meyer had a big game with 25 points behind seven 3-pointers, and Maggie Bair added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Grace Berg posted 14 points, and Katie Dinnebier finished with 13 and seven assists.
Nebraska (4-2): The Huskers rolled to a 73-44 win over Texas A&M Corpus Christi (2-4) at the Puerto Rico November Clasico. Annika Stewart put in 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds while Allison Weidner had 13 points and Jaz Shelley added 11. Alexis Markowski finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds of her own.
Creighton (6-0, 1-0): Creighton opened Big East Conference play with a 57-51 win over Xavier (5-1, 0-1). Lauren Jensen had 18 points, and Morgan Maly added 16 for the Jays in the victory.
Kansas State (7-0): No. 25 Kansas State snagged a 93-80 win at the Paradise Jam over Northern Arizona (3-4). Gabby Gregory dropped in 35 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jaelyn Glenn finished with 23 points for the Wildcats. Brylee Glenn finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell scored 13 points with seven rebounds.
Kansas (4-0): Kansas rolled to a 76-49 win over Maine (2-3) at the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic. Zakiyah Franklin scored 21 points to lead the way for the Jayhawks, which also got double digit points from Taiyanna Jackson (14), Wyvette Mayberry (13), Holly Kersgieter (11) and Chandler Prater (10).