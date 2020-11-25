(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Drake and Kansas opened their seasons with victories in regional women’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (1-0) & Omaha (0-1): Ashley Jones poured in 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Iowa State in a 69-43 win over Omaha. Kristin Scott added 10 points and nine boards. Omaha’s Josie Filer scored 10 points and had five rebounds.
Iowa (1-0) & Northern Iowa (0-1): Caitlin Clark debuted for Iowa with 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 96-81 win over Northern Iowa. Monika Czinano added 19 points, McKenna Warnock pitched in 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Gabbie Marshall scored 11 points. For Northern Iowa, Kam Finley came off the bench to score 22 points while Megan Maahs (14 points), Karli Rucker (11 points) and Emerson Green (11 points) all scored in double digits as well for the Panthers.
Drake (1-0) & Creighton (0-1): Drake went into Creighton for a 75-62 victory behind 24 points and seven rebounds from Grace Berg. Maddie Monahan added 13 points, Kierra Collier had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Monica Burich pitched in 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Creighton’s Temi Carda had a team-high 18 points, and Emma Ronsiek (13 points) and Chloe Dwoark (11 points) also reached double figures for the Jays.
Kansas (1-0): Kansas opened the year with a 78-62 victory over Northern Colorado. Holly Kersgieter had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Ioanna Chatzileonti pitched in 15 points and Tina Stephens had 13 points and nine rebounds.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 69 Omaha 43
Kansas 78 Northern Colorado 62
Houston 97 Oklahoma 85
Texas Tech 89 UT Rio Grande Valley 56
Texas 90 SMU 51
TCU 84 Incarnate Word 59
Baylor 82 Central Arkansas 37
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 96 Northern Iowa 81
Indiana 100 Eastern Kentucky 51
Michigan 93 Central Michigan 75
Penn State 84 Coppin State 45
Illinois 68 Indiana State 50
Big East Conference
Drake 75 Creighton 62
Quinnipiac 71 Providence 65
Xavier 81 Detroit Mercy 73
Villanova 70 Rider 37
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 84 UMKC 70
Eastern Michigan 65 Southern Illinois 52
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 119 Charleston 38
Kentucky 86 Murray State 60
Texas A&M 77 Lamar 61
Arkansas 96 Oral Roberts 49
Alabama 83 Samford 68
Florida 90 Grambling 47
Georgia 83 Mercer 64
Auburn 82 South Carolina Upstate 41
Summit League
Denver 72 Air Force 56