(KMAland) -- Nebraska stayed unbeaten while Ashley Joens led Iowa State to another win on Friday. Check out the full regional college basketball rundown below.
Iowa State (5-0): Ashley Joens was her usual stellar self with 27 points and 15 boards with five three-pointers while Morgan Kane posted 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in the Cyclones’ 75-59 win over Charlotte. Emily Ryan scored 12 points, grabbed three rebounds and passed out five assists and Lexi Donarski contributed nine points and five rebounds.
Nebraska (6-0): Nebraska stayed perfect with a 65-53 win over Drexel. Jaz Shelley had 30 points off six triples and seven rebounds. Isabelle Bourne scored seven points and Mi’Cole Cayton and Annika Stewart had six apiece.
Drake (2-2): Drake won a 77-75 nail-biter over Nevada. Maggie Bair had a team-high 17 points and snagged nine rebounds while Katie Dinnebier posted 16 points and Megan Meyer splashed 13 points.
Kansas (4-1): Tennessee beat Kansas, 68-58. Holly Kersgieter led the Jayhawks with 19 points and eight boards. Zakiyah Franklin added nine points, Taiyanna Jackson posted eight points and Ioanna Chatzileonti had six points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Northwest Missouri State (3-1): The Bearcats held off Rockhurst for a 73-63 win. South Nodaway alum Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats with 21 points off 8-of-11 shooting and eight boards while Molly Hartnett added 15. Peyton Kelderman canned two triples and hauled in five rebounds. Creston alum Kelsey Fields recorded five points and five rebounds.