(Lincoln) -- Jaz Shelley went wild in Nebraska's win, Kansas stayed unbeaten and Kansas State suffered their first loss in Saturday's regional women's college basketball action.
Nebraska (5-2): Nebraska was a 73-65 victor over Mississippi State (5-2). Jaz Shelley had a big night with 32 points and eight assists while Isabelle Bourne posted 18 points and five boards. Kendall Moriarty came off the bench for eight points and five rebounds.
Kansas (5-0): Kansas stayed perfect with a 73-53 win over St. Mary's (3-3). Taiyanna Jackson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakiyah Franklin added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Holly Kersgeiter did her part with 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Kansas State (7-1): The Wildcats suffered their first defeat of the year with a 69-53 loss to Arkansas (8-0). Jaelyn Glenn had 14 points while Maryville grad Serena Sundell posted 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Brylee Glenn added 11 points in the loss.
Kansas City (2-4): Arkansas State (3-3) outscored Kansas City 11-0 in overtime for a 79-68 win. E'Lease Stafford had 24 points to lead Kansas City while Sanaa' St. Andre added 23 points and eight assists. Jocelyn Ewell fell just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine boards, and Dani Winslow had eight points and 16 rebounds.