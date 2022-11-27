(KMAland) -- Several former KMAland players showed their talent in Maryville on Sunday, and Iowa and Iowa State were on the losing end of top 10 showdowns.
Iowa (5-2): No. 3 UConn (5-0) edged the No. 9 Hawkeyes, 86-79. Caitlin Clark dropped 25 points, grabbed seven boards and handed out six assists. Kate Martin totaled 20 points while McKenna Warnock had 14 points, and Gabby Marshall scored 10 points.
Iowa State (5-1): The No. 5 Cyclones fell short against No. 8 North Carolina (6-0). Stephanie Soares had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds while Ashley Joens nearly joined her with 18 points and nine rebounds. Emily Ryan tallied five points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.
Omaha (3-3): Tennessee State (3-3) edged Omaha in a 74-72 decision. Aaliyah Stanley had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Omaha, and Elena Pilakouta had 14 points and eight rebounds. Weeping Water grad Grace Cave stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Drake (3-2): The Bulldogs rolled past Howard in a 97-60 rout. Megan Meyer and Anna Miller had 16 points each. Meyer also had four rebounds and four assists, and Miller posted seven rebounds. Maggie Bair had 14 points and seven rebounds, and Grace Berg achieved a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Courtney Becker came off the bench for 11 points.
Northwest Missouri State (4-1): The Bearcats were a 75-61 winner of Peru State. Molly Hartnett paced the Bearcats with 14 points. It was a strong night for former KMAlanders, led by 12 points and five rebounds from Central Decatur alum Emma Atwood. Creston's Kelsey Fields chipped in six for the Bearcats. Jescenia Mosley (Essex) and Maddy Duncan (Sidney) led Peru State with 17 points each while Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr) added six points.