(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Nebraska and Missouri remained undefeated while Creighton beat UNI, Kansas held off UTEP and Kansas State rolled on Saturday.
Check out the full regional women's college basketball rundown below.
Iowa State (6-0): The No. 13 Cyclones rolled to a 93-59 win over Penn State. Aubrey Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Ashley Joens added 13 points, eight boards and four assists. Lexi Donarski registered 12 points on four triples, passed out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Morgan Kane had 11 points and seven rebounds and Emily Ryan contributed nine points, five rebounds and 10 rebounds. Beatriz Jordao came off the bench to drop 13 points for the Cyclones.
Nebraska (7-0): Nebraska remained unbeaten by holding off San Diego for a 64-56 victory. Jaz had 16 points, four steals and three assists, Sam Haiby finished with 15 points and five assists while Ashley Scoggin scored 12 points. Bella Cravens scored seven points and recorded 15 rebounds.
Creighton (3-2) & Northern Iowa (3-2): Creighton held off Northern Iowa for a 79-72 win. Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays with 25 points while Tatum Rembao had 16 points and eight assists. Morgan Maly scored 10 points and Rachel Saunders had nine. UNI put four in double figures: Karli Rucker (20 points, five assists), Bre Gunnels (19 points, seven rebounds), Cynthia Wolf (10 points, five assists, four rebounds) and Kam Finley (10 points).
Drake (3-2): Drake started fast in a 84-60 win over San Francisco. Megan Meyer led the way with 15 points while Maddie Petersen had 12 points and four rebounds and Katie Dinnebier muscled four rebounds and eight assists. The Bulldogs received quality bench play from Sarah Beth Gueldner (14 points) and Courtney Becker (11 points, three assists) in the victory.
Missouri (6-0): The Tigers stayed unbeaten with a 87-80 win over Columbia behind a monster game from Hayley Frank, who had 29 points, six three-pointers and eight rebounds. Aijha Blackwell complemented her with 20 points and six rebounds and LaDazhia Williams added 15 points and four assists.
Kansas (5-1): Kansas outscored UTEP 37-26 in the second half for a 81-55 win. Holly Kersgeiter had a team-high 22 points and four steals while Zakiyah Franklin and Mia Vuksic accounted for 14 points each.
Kansas State (6-1): Kansas State cruised past Northwestern State in a 70-36 win. Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks while Brylee Glenn cracked double figures with 10 points and eight rebounds. Reserves Jada Moore and Emilee Ebert had 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell tallied four points and four assists in 19 minutes.
UMKC (5-1): The Roos recorded a 78-55 win over Grambling. UMKC had three in double digits: Naomie Alnatas (18), Brooklyn McDavid (13) and Kiara Bradley (13). Bradley also had 11 boards while McDavid hauled in five rebounds and gifted five assists. Paige Bradford stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Northwest Missouri State (4-1): The Bearcats held off Winona State for a 65-62 win. Peyton Kelderman had 16 points off four triples, Mallory McConkey scored 14 points and Paityn Rau finished with 12 points. Molly Hartnett scored six points and handed out six assists.