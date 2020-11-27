(KMAland) -- Missouri opened their season with a win on Friday to highlight regional women’s college basketball.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri opened the season with a 96-78 win over North Alabama. Hayley Frank scored a team-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Aijha Blackwell had 21 and 10 for the Tigers. Ladazhia Williams added 18 points and five rebounds.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 83 Fresno State 62
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 94 Davidson 72
Michigan 95 Oakland 62
Michigan State 77 St. Francis (PA) 44
Rutgers 83 Monmouth 38
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 74 Florida Gulf Coast 49
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 96 North Alabama 78
Arkansas 98 Wake Forest 82
LSU BYU