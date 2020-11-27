Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri opened their season with a win on Friday to highlight regional women’s college basketball.

Missouri (1-0): Missouri opened the season with a 96-78 win over North Alabama. Hayley Frank scored a team-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Aijha Blackwell had 21 and 10 for the Tigers. Ladazhia Williams added 18 points and five rebounds.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 83 Fresno State 62

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 94 Davidson 72

Michigan 95 Oakland 62

Michigan State 77 St. Francis (PA) 44

Rutgers 83 Monmouth 38

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 74 Florida Gulf Coast 49

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 96 North Alabama 78

Arkansas 98 Wake Forest 82

LSU BYU

