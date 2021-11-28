(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Missouri remained unbeaten while Drake and UMKC were also winners on Sunday.
Check out the full regional college basketball rundown below.
Iowa State (8-0): The Cyclones held off UMass for a 76-71 win. Ashley Joens had 23 points and 12 rebounds while Lexi Donarski also had 23 points and buried four triples. Aubrey Joens scoured 15 points, snagged four six rebounds and hit five three-pointers while Morgan Kane had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Drake (4-2): Drake outscored Idaho 44-31 in the second half for a 83-66 win. Grace Berg led them with 17 points and four boards while Allie Wooldridge came off the bench for 13 points. Katie Dinnebier, Maggie Bair and Maddie Petersen had nine points each while Dinnebier also snagged seven boards and handed out seven assists.
Missouri (7-0): The Tigers stayed perfect with a 88-67 win over Lehigh. Lauren Hansen dropped 34 points behind nine triples while Hayley Frank had 16 points and six boards and Aijha Blackwell had 14 points and seven rebounds.
UMKC (6-1): The Roos held off Texas-Arlington for a 85-76 win. Naomie Alnatas balled out with 38 points, seven assists and four rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting and six three-pointers. Kiara Bradley had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Paige Bradford double-doubled with 10 points and 13 rebounds.