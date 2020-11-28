(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat Creighton while Iowa State and Drake both lost on Saturday in regional women’s college basketball action.
Iowa State (1-1): The Cyclones fell 76-69 to South Dakota State, despite 36 points and 12 rebounds from Ashley Joens. Lexi Donarski added 13 points and Kristin Scott pitched in 11 points and six boards.
Northern Iowa (1-1) & Creighton (0-2): Karli Rucker had 12 points for Northern Iowa in a low-scoring 55-52 win over Creighton. The Jays got 12 from Molly Mogensen and 11 each from Rachael Sauers and Temi Carda.
Drake (1-1): Drake dropped a 69-61 decision to Green Bay on Saturday. Maddie Monahan had 16 points while Grace Berg and Kierra Collier added 10 each for the Bulldogs in the defeat.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
South Dakota State 76 Iowa State 69
TCU 65 Central Arkansas 48
Texas Tech 68 Houston Baptist 51
West Virginia LSU
Big Ten Conference
Missouri State 81 Maryland 72
Big East Conference
Texas A&M 93 DePaul 91
Providence 76 Rhode Island 50
St. John’s 70 Fairleigh Dickinson 44
Missouri Valley Conference
Green Bay 69 Drake 61
Loyola Chicago 70 Chicago 57
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 86 Florida Gulf Coast 80
Tennessee 87 Western Kentucky 47
South Carolina 81 South Dakota 71
West Virginia LSU
Auburn Samford
Summit League
