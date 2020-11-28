UNI Panthers

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa beat Creighton while Iowa State and Drake both lost on Saturday in regional women’s college basketball action.

Iowa State (1-1): The Cyclones fell 76-69 to South Dakota State, despite 36 points and 12 rebounds from Ashley Joens. Lexi Donarski added 13 points and Kristin Scott pitched in 11 points and six boards.

Northern Iowa (1-1) & Creighton (0-2): Karli Rucker had 12 points for Northern Iowa in a low-scoring 55-52 win over Creighton. The Jays got 12 from Molly Mogensen and 11 each from Rachael Sauers and Temi Carda.

Drake (1-1): Drake dropped a 69-61 decision to Green Bay on Saturday. Maddie Monahan had 16 points while Grace Berg and Kierra Collier added 10 each for the Bulldogs in the defeat.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 65 Central Arkansas 48

Texas Tech 68 Houston Baptist 51

Big Ten Conference 

Missouri State 81 Maryland 72

Big East Conference 

Texas A&M 93 DePaul  91

Providence 76 Rhode Island 50

St. John’s 70 Fairleigh Dickinson 44

Missouri Valley Conference 

Green Bay 69 Drake 61

Loyola Chicago 70 Chicago 57

Southeastern Conference 

Arkansas 86 Florida Gulf Coast 80

Tennessee 87 Western Kentucky 47

South Carolina 81 South Dakota 71

Summit League 

