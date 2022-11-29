Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State rolled and UMKC won in OT to highlight regional women’s college basketball on Tuesday.

Iowa State (6-1): No. 8 Iowa State rolled to a 93-43 win over SIU Edwardsville (0-6). Lexi Donarski scored 22 points and added six assists to lead the win. Emily Ryan (13 points, 7 assists), Ashley Joens (11 points, 7 rebounds) and Stephanie Soares (11 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocks) also scored in double figures for the Cyclones. 

Kansas City (3-4): Kansas City won a 71-68 overtime meeting with Bradley. Sanaa’ St. Andre (22 points, 5 steals, 4 assists) and E’Lease Stafford (20 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocks) both had big games for the Roos. Jocelyn Ewell added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Tamia Ugass pitched in 12 points and six boards.

