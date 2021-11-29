Grace Cave
Photo: Omaha Athletics

(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders helped Omaha and K-State to wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Monday. 

Omaha (1-4): Omaha picked up their first win in a 70-58 takedown of UIC (1-4). Elena Pilakouta had 32 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and Weeping Water alum Grace Cave finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. 

Kansas State (7-1): Ayoka Lee had 22 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Kansas State to a 78-57 win over North Dakota State (2-4). Brylee Glenn added 15 points, and  Emilee Ebert put in 10. Maryville alum Serena Sundell added eight points and four rebounds.

