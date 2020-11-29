Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha, Kansas and Kansas State all won in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.

Omaha (1-1): Claire Killian made a layup with 1.1 seconds left to lift Omaha to a 66-64 win over Northern Colorado. Sarah Schmitt led the Mavericks with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Killian had 14 points. Josie Filer pitched in 13 points and seven boards.

Kansas (2-0): Kansas rolled to an 85-43 win over Texas A&M-CC. Holly Kersgieter had 17 points to lead the Jayhawks while Tina Stephens had 13 points, Aniya Thomas chipped in 12 and Zakiyah Franklin had 10. Ioanna Chatzileonti also had six points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three assists. 

Kansas State (1-0): Kansas State opened their season with a 66-51 win over Southern. Ayoka Lee had 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Christianna Carr added 15 points for the Wildcats. 

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 66 Southern 51

Kansas 85 Texas A&M-CC 43

Texas 106 North Texas 69

Oklahoma State 73 Oral Roberts 54

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 115 Arkansas 96

Ohio State 82 Duquesne 47

Wisconsin 73 Western Illinois 66

Purdue 80 North Alabama 69

Big East Conference 

Providence 67 Bryant 40

Villanova 63 Quinnipiac 60

Marquette 90 North Dakota 82

Missouri Valley Conference

Wake Forest 68 Missouri State 59

Bowling Green 70 Valparaiso 60

Indiana State 84 Detroit Mercy 79

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 79 Gonzaga 72

Mississippi State 88 Jackson State 58

Kentucky 70 Belmont 50

Georgia 75 Georgia Tech 69 — OT

Alabama 88 Houston 66

Summit League 

Omaha 66 Northern Colorado 64

