(KMAland) -- Omaha, Kansas and Kansas State all won in regional women’s college basketball action on Sunday.
Omaha (1-1): Claire Killian made a layup with 1.1 seconds left to lift Omaha to a 66-64 win over Northern Colorado. Sarah Schmitt led the Mavericks with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Killian had 14 points. Josie Filer pitched in 13 points and seven boards.
Kansas (2-0): Kansas rolled to an 85-43 win over Texas A&M-CC. Holly Kersgieter had 17 points to lead the Jayhawks while Tina Stephens had 13 points, Aniya Thomas chipped in 12 and Zakiyah Franklin had 10. Ioanna Chatzileonti also had six points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.
Kansas State (1-0): Kansas State opened their season with a 66-51 win over Southern. Ayoka Lee had 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Christianna Carr added 15 points for the Wildcats.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 66 Southern 51
Kansas 85 Texas A&M-CC 43
Texas 106 North Texas 69
Oklahoma State 73 Oral Roberts 54
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 115 Arkansas 96
Ohio State 82 Duquesne 47
Wisconsin 73 Western Illinois 66
Purdue 80 North Alabama 69
Big East Conference
Providence 67 Bryant 40
Villanova 63 Quinnipiac 60
Marquette 90 North Dakota 82
Missouri Valley Conference
Wake Forest 68 Missouri State 59
Bowling Green 70 Valparaiso 60
Indiana State 84 Detroit Mercy 79
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 79 Gonzaga 72
Mississippi State 88 Jackson State 58
Kentucky 70 Belmont 50
Georgia 75 Georgia Tech 69 — OT
Alabama 88 Houston 66
Summit League
Omaha 66 Northern Colorado 64
