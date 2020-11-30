College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped to 0-3 with a loss to South Dakota State in regional women’s college basketball action on Monday.

Creighton (0-3): Creighton fell 66-47 to South Dakota State. Temi Carda led the Jays with 17 points while shooting 6-of-20 from the field. Emma Ronsiek added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench in the defeat.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 87 St. Francis (PA) 54

Big East Conference 

South Dakota State 66 Creighton 47

DePaul 128 Chicago State 66

Southeastern Conference 

Ole Miss 99 McNeese 44

Summit League 

South Dakota State 66 Creighton 47

Gonzaga 54 South Dakota 50

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.