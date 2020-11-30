(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped to 0-3 with a loss to South Dakota State in regional women’s college basketball action on Monday.
Creighton (0-3): Creighton fell 66-47 to South Dakota State. Temi Carda led the Jays with 17 points while shooting 6-of-20 from the field. Emma Ronsiek added 15 points and five rebounds off the bench in the defeat.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 87 St. Francis (PA) 54
Big East Conference
South Dakota State 66 Creighton 47
DePaul 128 Chicago State 66
Southeastern Conference
Ole Miss 99 McNeese 44
Summit League
Gonzaga 54 South Dakota 50