(KMAland) -- Missouri and Kansas both rolled to wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Missouri (7-1): Missouri rolled to an 82-52 win over Saint Louis (2-8). Lauren Hansen led the Tigers with 24 points, making 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Hayley Frank pitched in 14 points and five rebounds, and Jayla Kelly tallied 11 points.
Kansas (6-0): Kansas stayed unbeaten with a 74-42 win over Texas A&M (4-3). Holly Kersgieter hit four 3-pointers and scored 23 points with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Taiyanna Jackson added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Zakiyah Franklin scored 15 points, and Wyvette Mayberry had 10.