(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Creighton, Missouri, UMKC and K-State all opened with wins in regional women’s college basketball on Monday.
Iowa State (1-0): Ashley Joens opened the year with 28 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks, and No. 8 Iowa State rolled to an 87-54 win over Cleveland State (0-1). Stephanie Soares added 15 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, four blocks and three assists.
Iowa (1-0): No. 4 Iowa ripped through Southern (0-1) for an 87-34 win. Caitlin Clark had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the way while Monika Czinano and Hannah Stuelke posted 10 points each for the Hawkeyes.
Nebraska (1-0) & Omaha (0-1): Issie Bourne poured in 21 points and had nine rebounds, and Allison Weidner had 19 points and nine boards for Nebraska in a 100-36 win over Omaha. Maddie Kroll put in 18 points on four 3-point makes for the Huskers, which made 14 triples. Elena Pilakouta had 10 points and eight rebounds for Omaha.
Northern Iowa (1-0): Northern Iowa won a 58-46 slugfest with St. Thomas (0-1). Grace Boffeli had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Kam Finley put in 18 points with five steals for the Panthers in the win.
Drake (1-0): Grace Berg led the way for Drake with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in an 80-67 win over Green Bay (0-1). Maggie Bair added 17 points and eight boards, and Sara Beth Guilder and Megan Meyer tallied 10 points each.
Creighton (1-0): Creighton’s Lauren Jensen had 30 points and five assists in a 78-69 win over No. 23 South Dakota State (0-1). Morgan Maly added 13 points and three rebounds for the No. 21 Jays in the battle of nationally-ranked teams.
Missouri (1-0): Missouri rolled to a 68-51 win over Missouri State (0-1). Hayley Frank had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Sara-Rose Smith finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers in the victory.
UMKC (1-0): UMKC took a dominant 91-49 win over Westminster College. Rain Green put up 20 points, eight assists and three steals, and E’Lease Stafford finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the Roos. Sanaa’ St. Andre also had double figures with 14 points, five steals and four assists.
Kansas State (1-0): Kansas State landed an 83-43 win over Central Arkansas (0-1) to open the season. Gabby Gregory led the attack with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Jaelyn Glenn finished with 13 points and four steals.