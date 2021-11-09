(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Nebraska, UNI and Kansas State were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Tuesday.
Iowa State (1-0) & Omaha (0-1): Lexi Donarski finished with 18 points and Ashley Joens chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa State in a 65-38 win. Omaha’s Mariah Murdie posted 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in the loss.
Iowa (1-0): Caitlin Clark poured in 26 points with eight rebounds and six assists to lead Iowa in a 93-50 win over New Hampshire (0-1). Monika Czinano added 14 points and McKenna Warnock pitched in 12 for the Hawkeyes. Tomi Taiwo tallied 10 points of her own.
Nebraska (1-0): Nebraska rolled to a 108-50 win over Maine (0-1). Isabelle Bourne led five players in double figures with 17 points while Becca Cravens pitched in 13 with eight rebounds and Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart scored 12 each. Sam Haiby pitched in 10 points of her own.
Northern Iowa (1-0): Karli Rucker posted 17 points to lead Northern Iowa in a 63-54 win over Saint Louis (0-1). Bre Gunnels added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, and Maya McDermott added 10 points off the bench for the Panthers. Cynthia Wolf had just four points but finished with a team-high in rebounds (11), blocks (3) and steals (3).
Kansas State (1-0): Ayoka Lee had 43 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals, and Kansas State rolled to a 103-40 win over Central Arkansas (0-1). Maryville alum Serena Sundell had a freshman record nine assists for the Wildcats while Emilee Ebert added 16 points and Rebekah Dallinger chipped in 11.
Kansas City (0-1): Kansas City dropped a 75-63 contest to SMU (1-0). Brooklyn McDavid finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Roos in the loss. Naomie Alnatas had a team-best 15 points, and Kiara Bradley finished with 12.