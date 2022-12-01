(KMAland) -- Drake and Omaha were winners, but Iowa and Nebraska both lost to nationally-ranked teams in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Thursday in regional women’s college basketball.
Iowa (5-3): No. 10 Iowa dropped a 94-81 meeting with No. 12 NC State (7-1) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Caitlin Clark scored 45 points and added six rebounds and four assists, and McKenna Warnock pitched in 15 points and seven boards for the Hawkeyes.
Drake (4-2): Drake rolled over Lindenwood (0-6) for an 87-60 win. Sara Beth Gueldner had 17 points while Maggie Bair added 16 for the Bulldogs. Katie Dinnebier pitched in 14 points and Megan Meyer added 13.
Nebraska (5-3): Nebraska lost an ACC/Big Ten Challenge battle with No. 9 Virginia Tech (8-0), 85-54. Issie Bourne posted 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Annika Stewart added 10 points for Nebraska in the loss.
Omaha (4-3): Omaha edged Pepperdine (2-5), 56-51. Elena Pilakouta had 15 points and eight rebounds while Kennedi Grant added 14 points and six steals for the Mavericks. Weeping Water alum Grace Cave added in 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Northwest Missouri State (4-2, 0-1): Northwest opened MIAA play with a 52-37 loss to Missouri Southern (8-0, 1-0). Evelyn Vazquez and Molly Hartnett had nine points each, and Jayna Green finished with eight for the Bearcats.