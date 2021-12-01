(KMAland) -- Nebraska, UNI and Kansas were all dominant winners in regional women’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
Nebraska (8-0): Nebraska rolled to an 86-60 win at Wake Forest (7-1). Jaz Shelley had another big game with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Mi’Cole Cayton came off the bench to score 12 points. Becca Cravens picked up 10 points and six rebounds.
Northern Iowa (4-2): Northern Iowa handled St. Thomas (1-6), 102-62. Emerson Green was the high scorer for the Panthers with 17 points while Kam Finley and Kayba Laube added 15 points each. Karli Rucker finished with 10 points, and Cynthia Wolf pitched in nine points and 11 rebounds.
Kansas (6-1): Kansas took a 75-44 win over UT Rio Grande Valley (1-5). Taiyanna Jackson had 13 points and Holly Kersgieter put in 10 for the Jayhawks in the balanced scoring performance.