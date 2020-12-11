(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Kansas State and Kansas were victorious in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday.
Nebraska (3-0, 1-0): Nebraska was a victor in a 78-72 takedown of Illinois (2-2, 0-1). Sam Haiby poured in 33 points with nine rebounds and four assists for the Huskers. Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points with eight rebounds.
Kansas State (3-2): Ayoka Lee scored 18 points and had nine rebounds for Kansas State in a 62-53 win over South Dakota State (3-1). Christianna Carr added 12 points and Rachel Ranke pitched in 10.
Kansas (4-1, 1-0): Kansas took down Oklahoma (0-3, 0-1) in their Big 12 opener, 74-64. Tina Stephens finished with 18 points for Kansas while Hannah Kersgieter added 17 points.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 65 West Virginia 45
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 104 Miami Ohio 65
Northwestern 93 Eastern Illinois 57
Big East Conference
Delaware 93 St. John’s 88
Marquette 86 Cincinnati 75
Maine 62 Providence 48
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 79 Little Rock 56
Tennessee 90 Furman 53
Summit League
South Dakota 62 Wichita State 54
Oral Roberts 66 Tarleton 56