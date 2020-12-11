NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Kansas State and Kansas were victorious in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday. 

Nebraska (3-0, 1-0): Nebraska was a victor in a 78-72 takedown of Illinois (2-2, 0-1). Sam Haiby poured in 33 points with nine rebounds and four assists for the Huskers. Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points with eight rebounds. 

Kansas State (3-2): Ayoka Lee scored 18 points and had nine rebounds for Kansas State in a 62-53 win over South Dakota State (3-1). Christianna Carr added 12 points and Rachel Ranke pitched in 10.

Kansas (4-1, 1-0): Kansas took down Oklahoma (0-3, 0-1) in their Big 12 opener, 74-64. Tina Stephens finished with 18 points for Kansas while Hannah Kersgieter added 17 points.

WOMEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas State 62 South Dakota State 53

Kansas 74 Oklahoma 64

Baylor 65 West Virginia 45

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 78 Illinois 72

Ohio State 104 Miami Ohio 65

Northwestern 93 Eastern Illinois 57

Big East Conference 

Delaware 93 St. John’s 88

Marquette 86 Cincinnati 75

Maine 62 Providence 48

Southeastern Conference 

Texas A&M 79 Little Rock 56

Tennessee 90 Furman 53

Summit League 

Kansas State 62 South Dakota State 53

South Dakota 62 Wichita State 54

Oral Roberts 66 Tarleton 56

